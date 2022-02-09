CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Ping Nakara Boutique Hotel and Spa - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9
оценка с
634
Обновление February 9, 2022
Ping Nakara Boutique Hotel and Spa - Image 0
Ping Nakara Boutique Hotel and Spa - Image 1
Ping Nakara Boutique Hotel and Spa - Image 2
Ping Nakara Boutique Hotel and Spa - Image 3
Ping Nakara Boutique Hotel and Spa - Image 4
Ping Nakara Boutique Hotel and Spa - Image 5
+19 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Inspired by a bygone era, this hotel is built in a colonial style of the early 1900s. Situated in quiet grounds close to the Ping River and the Night Bazaar, yet in downtown Chiang Mai, Ping Nakara Boutique Hotel and Spa is nearby numerous excellent restaurants. Each of the 19 rooms is individually styled and includes a separate bath, shower, and toilet. While following the colonial design in form, all modern conveniences are available, including Wi-Fi, a mini bar, TV, and DVD player. The hotel restaurant focuses on serving authentic Thai dishes. Coffee and tea, soft drinks, wines, and liquor are served from the Lobby Bar. Guests can enjoy daily happy hour at the bar or relax with their drinks in the comfort of the library or the peaceful veranda by the outdoor pool. A trip to the old city, famous temples, and the popular Sunday Walking Street are all within a few minutes of the hotel. After a day of exploring the city, opt for a relaxing Ayurvedic treatment at the Nakara Spa on-site. Ping Nakara Boutique Hotel and Spa, with its award-winning style, is sure to please you with its wide range of facilities and excellent service.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Ping Nakara Boutique Hotel and Spa , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Ping Nakara Boutique Hotel and Spa
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

135/9 Charoenprathet Road, A. Muang, Chang Khlan, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
рейтинг с
371 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
рейтинг с
735 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
рейтинг с
7 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
15 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
рейтинг с
62 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
рейтинг с
1184 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU