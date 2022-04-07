SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Phangan Bayshore Resort - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.2

813 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 7, 2022
Phangan Bayshore Resort - Image 0
Phangan Bayshore Resort - Image 1
Phangan Bayshore Resort - Image 2
Phangan Bayshore Resort - Image 3
Phangan Bayshore Resort - Image 4
Phangan Bayshore Resort - Image 5
+21 사진

모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Phangan Bayshore Resort, located in Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, is a popular choice for travelers. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 0.1km away, and it normally takes about 60 minutes to reach the airport. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Haad Rin Beach, Haad Rin Arena, Phangan Divers. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Koh Phangan hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service. Guests can choose from 142 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, private beach, outdoor pool, diving, fishing. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Phangan Bayshore Resort.

모든 호텔 보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Phangan Bayshore Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Phangan Bayshore Resort
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

141 Moo 6,, Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

팔리타 로지
8.8
평가
553 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
리틀 파라다이스 리조트
8.5
평가
190 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
바리바나 리조트 코팡안
9.2
평가
103 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
아난타라 라사난다 코팡안 빌라
9.2
평가
333 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
산티야 코팡안 리조트 & 스파
8.9
평가
1288 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
로열 무앙 사무이 빌라
8.4
평가
673 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
페어 하우스 빌라 앤 스파 사무이
8.3
평가
606 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
평가
241 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU