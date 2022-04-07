SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Samui (SHA+)
8.2
оценка с
813
Обновление April 7, 2022
Помните, что вы должны соответствовать всем дополнительные требования для входа в covid , в том числе подать заявку на Таиландский проездной для въезда в Таиланд.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Phangan Bayshore Resort, located in Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, is a popular choice for travelers. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 0.1km away, and it normally takes about 60 minutes to reach the airport. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Haad Rin Beach, Haad Rin Arena, Phangan Divers. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Koh Phangan hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service. Guests can choose from 142 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, private beach, outdoor pool, diving, fishing. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Phangan Bayshore Resort.

Адрес / Карта

141 Moo 6,, Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

