Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

Phangan Bayshore Resort, located in Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, is a popular choice for travelers. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 0.1km away, and it normally takes about 60 minutes to reach the airport. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Haad Rin Beach, Haad Rin Arena, Phangan Divers. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Koh Phangan hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service. Guests can choose from 142 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, private beach, outdoor pool, diving, fishing. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Phangan Bayshore Resort.

141 Moo 6,, Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

