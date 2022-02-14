CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

OYO 652 Smile Robotist Hostel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7

13 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 14, 2022
OYO 652 Smile Robotist Hostel - Image 0
OYO 652 Smile Robotist Hostel - Image 1
OYO 652 Smile Robotist Hostel - Image 2
OYO 652 Smile Robotist Hostel - Image 3
OYO 652 Smile Robotist Hostel - Image 4
OYO 652 Smile Robotist Hostel - Image 5
+18 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the Old City area, Smile Robotist Hostel is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Smile Robotist Hostel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, tours, laundry service, lockers. Step into one of 2 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding locker, linens, fan, internet access – wireless (complimentary), smoking policy – non-smoking available. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Smile Robotist Hostel is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Mai.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
OYO 652 Smile Robotist Hostel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 OYO 652 Smile Robotist Hostel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

19/1 Ratchamanka Road, Soi 2, Phra Sing, Mueang Chang Mai, District, Chiang Mai, 50200, Thailand, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
평가
1184 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Horizon Village & Resort
8.2
평가
1034 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU