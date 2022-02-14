CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

OYO 652 Smile Robotist Hostel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
note avec
13 avis
Mis à jour le February 14, 2022
OYO 652 Smile Robotist Hostel - Image 0
OYO 652 Smile Robotist Hostel - Image 1
OYO 652 Smile Robotist Hostel - Image 2
OYO 652 Smile Robotist Hostel - Image 3
OYO 652 Smile Robotist Hostel - Image 4
OYO 652 Smile Robotist Hostel - Image 5
+18 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the Old City area, Smile Robotist Hostel is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Smile Robotist Hostel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, tours, laundry service, lockers. Step into one of 2 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding locker, linens, fan, internet access – wireless (complimentary), smoking policy – non-smoking available. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Smile Robotist Hostel is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Mai.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de OYO 652 Smile Robotist Hostel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR OYO 652 Smile Robotist Hostel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

19/1 Ratchamanka Road, Soi 2, Phra Sing, Mueang Chang Mai, District, Chiang Mai, 50200, Thailand, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
note avec
1184 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Horizon Village & Resort
8.2
note avec
1034 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU