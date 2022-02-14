CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

OYO 652 Smile Robotist Hostel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
rating with
13 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the Old City area, Smile Robotist Hostel is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Smile Robotist Hostel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, tours, laundry service, lockers. Step into one of 2 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding locker, linens, fan, internet access – wireless (complimentary), smoking policy – non-smoking available. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Smile Robotist Hostel is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Mai.

Address / Map

19/1 Ratchamanka Road, Soi 2, Phra Sing, Mueang Chang Mai, District, Chiang Mai, 50200, Thailand, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

