말리부 코사무이 리조트 & 비치 클럽 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

코사무이에서 가장 인기 있는 해변인 차웽(Chaweng)에서 일광욕용 라운저와 수영장이 드넓은 바다를 만납니다. Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club 내에는 야자수로 그늘이 드리워진 전용 정원이 있습니다. 따뜻하게 꾸며진 모든 방갈로와 빌라는 다양한 현대적인 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 장식은 차웽 해변을 따라 일어나는 소용돌이치는 밤문화에 대한 완벽한 해독제를 만들기 위해 현대적인 아시아 스타일로 만들어졌습니다. 호텔 앞의 말리부 해변에서 호텔의 특별한 마사지와 전신 트리트먼트를 즐기거나, 활동적인 기분이 든다면 호텔의 배구장을 이용해 보십시오. 저녁에는 호텔의 해변 바베큐가 허기를 채워주고 숙면을 취하도록 도와드립니다.