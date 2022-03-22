SAMUI TEST & GO

말리부 코사무이 리조트 & 비치 클럽 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.3

383 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 22, 2022
Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club - Image 0
Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club - Image 1
Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club - Image 2
Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club - Image 3
Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club - Image 4
Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club - Image 5
+27 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

코사무이에서 가장 인기 있는 해변인 차웽(Chaweng)에서 일광욕용 라운저와 수영장이 드넓은 바다를 만납니다. Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club 내에는 야자수로 그늘이 드리워진 전용 정원이 있습니다. 따뜻하게 꾸며진 모든 방갈로와 빌라는 다양한 현대적인 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 장식은 차웽 해변을 따라 일어나는 소용돌이치는 밤문화에 대한 완벽한 해독제를 만들기 위해 현대적인 아시아 스타일로 만들어졌습니다. 호텔 앞의 말리부 해변에서 호텔의 특별한 마사지와 전신 트리트먼트를 즐기거나, 활동적인 기분이 든다면 호텔의 배구장을 이용해 보십시오. 저녁에는 호텔의 해변 바베큐가 허기를 채워주고 숙면을 취하도록 도와드립니다.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
말리부 코사무이 리조트 & 비치 클럽 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 말리부 코사무이 리조트 & 비치 클럽
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

15/2 Moo 2, Chaweng Beach Road, Bophut, Koh Samui,, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

파트너 호텔

차웽 노이 풀 빌라
8
평가
464 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
스카이 비치 호텔
9.5
평가
23 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

차웽 가든 비치 리조트
8.4
평가
1578 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
J4 사무이 호텔
8.8
평가
44 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
KC 비치 클럽 & 풀 빌라
7.7
평가
289 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
차웽 리젠트 비치 리조트
8.3
평가
1159 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
바나나 팬 씨 리조트
9.3
평가
268 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Chura Samui
8.2
평가
1106 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
퍼스트 방갈로 비치 리조트
7.4
평가
642 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
아난타라 라와나 코사무이 리조트
8.4
평가
438 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU