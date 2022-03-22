SAMUI TEST & GO

马里布苏梅岛度假村及海滩俱乐部 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.3
通过
383条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club - Image 0
Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club - Image 1
Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club - Image 2
Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club - Image 3
Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club - Image 4
Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club - Image 5
+27 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

日光躺椅和游泳池在苏梅岛最受欢迎的查汶海滩与广阔的大海相遇。马里布苏梅岛度假村和海滩俱乐部内有自己的私人花园，被棕榈树遮蔽。所有布置温馨的洋房和别墅都配备了各种现代设施。装饰采用现代亚洲风格，为查汶海滩 (Chaweng Beach) 热闹的夜生活提供了完美的解毒剂。在酒店前面的马里布海滩享受酒店特别的按摩和身体护理，或者如果您感觉很活跃，可以使用酒店的排球场。晚上，酒店的海滩烧烤会补充您的饥饿感，让您睡个好觉。

地址/地图

15/2 Moo 2, Chaweng Beach Road, Bophut, Koh Samui,, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

