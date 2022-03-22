Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Sun loungers and a swimming pool meet the wide open sea on Kho Samui’s most popular beach, Chaweng. Encased within Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club are its own private gardens shaded by palm trees. All of the warmly furnished bungalows and villas are equipped with a wide range of modern amenities. The décor is made out in a modern Asian style to create the perfect antidote to the swirling nightlife that occurs along Chaweng Beach. Enjoy the hotel's special massage and body treatments on the Malibu Beach at the front of the hotel, or if you’re feeling active, make use of the hotel's volleyball pitch. In the evening, the hotel's beach BBQ will replenish your hunger and set you up for a good night's sleep.
15/2 Moo 2, Chaweng Beach Road, Bophut, Koh Samui,, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320