SAMUI TEST & GO

Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.3
rating with
383 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club - Image 0
Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club - Image 1
Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club - Image 2
Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club - Image 3
Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club - Image 4
Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club - Image 5
+27 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Sun loungers and a swimming pool meet the wide open sea on Kho Samui’s most popular beach, Chaweng. Encased within Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club are its own private gardens shaded by palm trees. All of the warmly furnished bungalows and villas are equipped with a wide range of modern amenities. The décor is made out in a modern Asian style to create the perfect antidote to the swirling nightlife that occurs along Chaweng Beach. Enjoy the hotel's special massage and body treatments on the Malibu Beach at the front of the hotel, or if you’re feeling active, make use of the hotel's volleyball pitch. In the evening, the hotel's beach BBQ will replenish your hunger and set you up for a good night's sleep.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Malibu Koh Samui Resort & Beach Club
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

15/2 Moo 2, Chaweng Beach Road, Bophut, Koh Samui,, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Partner Hotels

Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
8
rating with
464 reviews
From ฿-1
Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
rating with
23 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Chaweng Garden Beach Resort
8.4
rating with
1578 reviews
From ฿-1
J4 Samui Hotel
8.8
rating with
44 reviews
From ฿-1
KC Beach Club & Pool Villas
7.7
rating with
289 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Regent Beach Resort
8.3
rating with
1159 reviews
From ฿-1
Banana Fan Sea Resort
9.3
rating with
268 reviews
From ฿-1
Chura Samui
8.2
rating with
1106 reviews
From ฿-1
First Bungalow Beach Resort
7.4
rating with
642 reviews
From ฿-1
Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort
8.4
rating with
438 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU