Phang-nga
9.4

5 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
The newly-opened Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak offers travelers a unique and tranquil beach getaway vacation. Located on the serene of Bangsak Beach. Inspired by Thailand’s riverside village, the beautiful beachfront GRAND MERCURE KHAO LAK BANGSAK resort set along the canal and surrounded by the traditional stylish Thai interior and exterior design and decoration such as your own jetty, wooden boat in the canal, beautiful painting of the beautiful beach morning glory flower and long tail boat. Indulge in a luxury of the authentic beauty of the Southern Thai culture in one of the all-new 195 rooms & suites with private terraces overlooking spectacular views of the canal, swimming pool, and tropical garden. This stylish Khao Lak resort has beach access, just a short walk across the bridge to the gorgeous Bangsak beach and the Andaman Sea, famous for its amazing sunsets.

어메니티 / 특징

  • ROOM FACILITIES
  • 49" LCD TV
  • Sofa
  • Mini bar
  • Electronic safety box
  • Walk-in rain shower or bathtub
  • Coﬀee and tea facilities
  • Satellite TV channels
  • Private balcony
  • Free Wi-Fi
  • RESTAURANTS & BARS
  • Patio
  • Green Mango
  • Soak Pool Bar
  • Room Service
  • FACILITIES & SERVICES
  • Garden Pool
  • Beach Pool
  • Kids Corner & Pool
  • Spa
  • Fitness Centre
  • Excursion & Tour Centre
  • Concierge & Limousine Services
주소 /지도

71 Moo7 Bangmuang District Ampur Takuapa, Bangsak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

