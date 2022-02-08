PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.4
Bewertung mit
5 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak - Image 0
Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak - Image 1
Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak - Image 2
Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak - Image 3
Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak - Image 4
Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak , und Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

The newly-opened Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak offers travelers a unique and tranquil beach getaway vacation. Located on the serene of Bangsak Beach. Inspired by Thailand’s riverside village, the beautiful beachfront GRAND MERCURE KHAO LAK BANGSAK resort set along the canal and surrounded by the traditional stylish Thai interior and exterior design and decoration such as your own jetty, wooden boat in the canal, beautiful painting of the beautiful beach morning glory flower and long tail boat. Indulge in a luxury of the authentic beauty of the Southern Thai culture in one of the all-new 195 rooms & suites with private terraces overlooking spectacular views of the canal, swimming pool, and tropical garden. This stylish Khao Lak resort has beach access, just a short walk across the bridge to the gorgeous Bangsak beach and the Andaman Sea, famous for its amazing sunsets.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • ROOM FACILITIES
  • 49" LCD TV
  • Sofa
  • Mini bar
  • Electronic safety box
  • Walk-in rain shower or bathtub
  • Coﬀee and tea facilities
  • Satellite TV channels
  • Private balcony
  • Free Wi-Fi
  • RESTAURANTS & BARS
  • Patio
  • Green Mango
  • Soak Pool Bar
  • Room Service
  • FACILITIES & SERVICES
  • Garden Pool
  • Beach Pool
  • Kids Corner & Pool
  • Spa
  • Fitness Centre
  • Excursion & Tour Centre
  • Concierge & Limousine Services
Adresse / Karte

71 Moo7 Bangmuang District Ampur Takuapa, Bangsak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

