PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.9

1031 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

This beachfront property is located on the mainland, just an hour's drive from the island of Phuket. One of the main attractions here is diving in the Similan Islands, rated as one of the best dive spots in the world. Other activities include golf, canoeing, trekking, and visiting the national parks. A tour desk is available on-site to help guests plan out an itinerary to make the best of their time in Khao Lak. The hotel itself includes two swimming pools, a mini-mart, and massage treatments. Close enough to the popular party island of Phuket, yet seeming a world away, Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone makes for a quiet kind of a holiday.

53/10 Moo 5, Khuk-Khak, Takuapa, Phang-nga 82190, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

