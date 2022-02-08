PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.9
คะแนนจาก
1031
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone - Image 0
Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone - Image 1
Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone - Image 2
Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone - Image 3
Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone - Image 4
Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone - Image 5
+34 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This beachfront property is located on the mainland, just an hour's drive from the island of Phuket. One of the main attractions here is diving in the Similan Islands, rated as one of the best dive spots in the world. Other activities include golf, canoeing, trekking, and visiting the national parks. A tour desk is available on-site to help guests plan out an itinerary to make the best of their time in Khao Lak. The hotel itself includes two swimming pools, a mini-mart, and massage treatments. Close enough to the popular party island of Phuket, yet seeming a world away, Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone makes for a quiet kind of a holiday.

53/10 Moo 5, Khuk-Khak, Takuapa, Phang-nga 82190, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

