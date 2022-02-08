PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.9
waardering met
1031 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone - Image 0
Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone - Image 1
Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone - Image 2
Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone - Image 3
Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone - Image 4
Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone - Image 5
+34 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This beachfront property is located on the mainland, just an hour's drive from the island of Phuket. One of the main attractions here is diving in the Similan Islands, rated as one of the best dive spots in the world. Other activities include golf, canoeing, trekking, and visiting the national parks. A tour desk is available on-site to help guests plan out an itinerary to make the best of their time in Khao Lak. The hotel itself includes two swimming pools, a mini-mart, and massage treatments. Close enough to the popular party island of Phuket, yet seeming a world away, Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone makes for a quiet kind of a holiday.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

53/10 Moo 5, Khuk-Khak, Takuapa, Phang-nga 82190, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Casa de La Flora Hotel
9.1
waardering met
372 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort
8.8
waardering met
732 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
La Flora Khao Lak
9.1
waardering met
669 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ayara Villas Hotel
8.2
waardering met
737 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
La Vela Khao Lak
9.2
waardering met
1770 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
X10 Khaolak Resort
9.2
waardering met
365 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Haven Khao Lak Resort - Alleen volwassenen
8.8
waardering met
678 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Sands Khao Lak door Katathani Resort
8.8
waardering met
1583 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU