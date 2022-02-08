Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This beachfront property is located on the mainland, just an hour's drive from the island of Phuket. One of the main attractions here is diving in the Similan Islands, rated as one of the best dive spots in the world. Other activities include golf, canoeing, trekking, and visiting the national parks. A tour desk is available on-site to help guests plan out an itinerary to make the best of their time in Khao Lak. The hotel itself includes two swimming pools, a mini-mart, and massage treatments. Close enough to the popular party island of Phuket, yet seeming a world away, Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone makes for a quiet kind of a holiday.