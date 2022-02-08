PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.9
note avec
1031 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone - Image 0
Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone - Image 1
Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone - Image 2
Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone - Image 3
Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone - Image 4
Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone - Image 5
+34 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This beachfront property is located on the mainland, just an hour's drive from the island of Phuket. One of the main attractions here is diving in the Similan Islands, rated as one of the best dive spots in the world. Other activities include golf, canoeing, trekking, and visiting the national parks. A tour desk is available on-site to help guests plan out an itinerary to make the best of their time in Khao Lak. The hotel itself includes two swimming pools, a mini-mart, and massage treatments. Close enough to the popular party island of Phuket, yet seeming a world away, Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone makes for a quiet kind of a holiday.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Fanari Khaolak Resort - Courtyard Zone
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

53/10 Moo 5, Khuk-Khak, Takuapa, Phang-nga 82190, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Hôtel Casa de La Flora
9.1
note avec
372 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Les eaux Khao Lak par Katathani Resort
8.8
note avec
732 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La Flora Khao Lak
9.1
note avec
669 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Ayara Villas
8.2
note avec
737 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La Vela Khao Lak
9.2
note avec
1770 Commentaires
De ฿-1
X10 Khaolak Resort
9.2
note avec
365 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Haven Khao Lak Resort - Adultes seulement
8.8
note avec
678 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Sands Khao Lak par Katathani Resort
8.8
note avec
1583 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU