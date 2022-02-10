CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

dusitD2 Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.6

2866 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Guests will find all of the finest amenities in each of the 130 rooms in dusitD2 Chiang Mai. All rooms have a hair dryer, telephone, voicemail, air conditioning, tea/coffee maker, as well as other amenities. In addition, this 5-star property offers a safe box, car rental, dry cleaning and laundry, conference rooms, 24-hour room service, and nursery. After a day of work or exploring, the outdoor pool, fitness center, and spa are some of the ways to unwind. Everything the hotel does is centered on the guest's experience, ensuring comfort and relaxation. dusitD2 Chiang Mai can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed.

주소 /지도

100 Chang Klan Road., Tambol Chang Klan, Amphur Muang, Night Bazaar, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

