dusitD2 Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

dusitD2 Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai
8.6
Bewertung mit
2866 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Guests will find all of the finest amenities in each of the 130 rooms in dusitD2 Chiang Mai. All rooms have a hair dryer, telephone, voicemail, air conditioning, tea/coffee maker, as well as other amenities. In addition, this 5-star property offers a safe box, car rental, dry cleaning and laundry, conference rooms, 24-hour room service, and nursery. After a day of work or exploring, the outdoor pool, fitness center, and spa are some of the ways to unwind. Everything the hotel does is centered on the guest's experience, ensuring comfort and relaxation. dusitD2 Chiang Mai can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed.

Wenn Sie ein Gast bei dusitD2 Chiang Mai
100 Chang Klan Road., Tambol Chang Klan, Amphur Muang, Night Bazaar, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

