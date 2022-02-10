CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

dusitD2 Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.6
waardering met
2866 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 10, 2022
dusitD2 Chiang Mai - Image 0
dusitD2 Chiang Mai - Image 1
dusitD2 Chiang Mai - Image 2
dusitD2 Chiang Mai - Image 3
dusitD2 Chiang Mai - Image 4
dusitD2 Chiang Mai - Image 5
+45 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Guests will find all of the finest amenities in each of the 130 rooms in dusitD2 Chiang Mai. All rooms have a hair dryer, telephone, voicemail, air conditioning, tea/coffee maker, as well as other amenities. In addition, this 5-star property offers a safe box, car rental, dry cleaning and laundry, conference rooms, 24-hour room service, and nursery. After a day of work or exploring, the outdoor pool, fitness center, and spa are some of the ways to unwind. Everything the hotel does is centered on the guest's experience, ensuring comfort and relaxation. dusitD2 Chiang Mai can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij dusitD2 Chiang Mai , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR dusitD2 Chiang Mai
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

100 Chang Klan Road., Tambol Chang Klan, Amphur Muang, Night Bazaar, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
waardering met
371 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
waardering met
1184 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU