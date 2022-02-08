KRABI TEST & GO

Chunut House Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
6.7

364 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Chunut House Resort - Image 0
Chunut House Resort - Image 1
Chunut House Resort - Image 2
Chunut House Resort - Image 3
Chunut House Resort - Image 4
Chunut House Resort - Image 5
+15 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This 3-star property is a perfect destination for absolute relaxation located an easy five-minute walk to the beaches of Loh Dalum Bay or Ton Sai Bay. Boasting 10 bamboo bungalows, each one created and decorated to individually embrace the natural surrounding and are creatively furnished with Thai antiques for you to experience the traditional Thai style of living. The all-day dining outlet at the property offers traditional Thai food and beverages, but not to worry as when you step out of the hotel, you are surrounded by numerous dining choices from fast food to gourmet. With tours available at the resort, the staff can also help plan a personalized itinerary so that you make the most of your time in town. Providing accommodation choices for all travelers, Chunut House Resort is constantly striving to provide the best for its guests.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Chunut House Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Chunut House Resort
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

Moo 7, Phi Phi Don Village, Ton Sai Bay, Koh Phi Phi, Thailand, 81000

파트너 호텔

사이 피피 아일랜드 빌리지
8.7
평가
3402 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

피피 하버 뷰 호텔
8.5
평가
414 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
피피 홀리데이 리조트
8.4
평가
1621 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
평가
1120 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
라야바디 호텔
9.3
평가
1023 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
다이아몬드 케이브 리조트 & 스파
6.7
평가
553 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
평가
321 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
베케이션 빌리지 프라낭 인
7.9
평가
2864 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
피스 라구나 리조트
8.1
평가
3503 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU