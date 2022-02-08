KRABI TEST & GO

Chunut House Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
6.7
waardering met
364 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Chunut House Resort - Image 0
Chunut House Resort - Image 1
Chunut House Resort - Image 2
Chunut House Resort - Image 3
Chunut House Resort - Image 4
Chunut House Resort - Image 5
+15 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This 3-star property is a perfect destination for absolute relaxation located an easy five-minute walk to the beaches of Loh Dalum Bay or Ton Sai Bay. Boasting 10 bamboo bungalows, each one created and decorated to individually embrace the natural surrounding and are creatively furnished with Thai antiques for you to experience the traditional Thai style of living. The all-day dining outlet at the property offers traditional Thai food and beverages, but not to worry as when you step out of the hotel, you are surrounded by numerous dining choices from fast food to gourmet. With tours available at the resort, the staff can also help plan a personalized itinerary so that you make the most of your time in town. Providing accommodation choices for all travelers, Chunut House Resort is constantly striving to provide the best for its guests.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Chunut House Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Chunut House Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

Moo 7, Phi Phi Don Village, Ton Sai Bay, Koh Phi Phi, Thailand, 81000

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
waardering met
3402 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Hotel met uitzicht op de haven van Phi Phi
8.5
waardering met
414 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Phi Phi Vakantieresort
8.4
waardering met
1621 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
waardering met
1120 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
waardering met
1023 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
waardering met
553 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
waardering met
321 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Vakantiedorp Phra Nang Inn
7.9
waardering met
2864 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
waardering met
3503 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU