Chunut House Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

This 3-star property is a perfect destination for absolute relaxation located an easy five-minute walk to the beaches of Loh Dalum Bay or Ton Sai Bay. Boasting 10 bamboo bungalows, each one created and decorated to individually embrace the natural surrounding and are creatively furnished with Thai antiques for you to experience the traditional Thai style of living. The all-day dining outlet at the property offers traditional Thai food and beverages, but not to worry as when you step out of the hotel, you are surrounded by numerous dining choices from fast food to gourmet. With tours available at the resort, the staff can also help plan a personalized itinerary so that you make the most of your time in town. Providing accommodation choices for all travelers, Chunut House Resort is constantly striving to provide the best for its guests.