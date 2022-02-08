PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Baan Kholak Beach Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
Recreation or relaxation - the choice is yours when you book a room at Baan Kholak Beach Resort. For lounging around and reading a book, the adjoining beach overlooking the Andaman Sea or the onsite swimming pool with a Jacuzzi can’t be beaten. But if you prefer to get out and about, consider the following activities: scuba diving excursions, a trip to the Khaolak-Lumlu National Park, a round of golf at the Thublamu 18-hole golf course, or a visit to any of the four nearby waterfalls. A fitness center, library, wireless Internet access, and Thai cooking classes are other alternatives to take part in at Baan Kholak Beach Resort. Making a booking at Baan Kholak Beach Resort is easy with our secure online form; just enter your dates and click.

주소 /지도

26/16 Moo 7, Tambol Kukkak, Amphur Takuapa, Phang Nga 82190 Thailand, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

