PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Baan Kholak Beach Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.4
rating with
194 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Baan Kholak Beach Resort - Image 0
Baan Kholak Beach Resort - Image 1
Baan Kholak Beach Resort - Image 2
Baan Kholak Beach Resort - Image 3
Baan Kholak Beach Resort - Image 4
Baan Kholak Beach Resort - Image 5
+12 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Recreation or relaxation - the choice is yours when you book a room at Baan Kholak Beach Resort. For lounging around and reading a book, the adjoining beach overlooking the Andaman Sea or the onsite swimming pool with a Jacuzzi can’t be beaten. But if you prefer to get out and about, consider the following activities: scuba diving excursions, a trip to the Khaolak-Lumlu National Park, a round of golf at the Thublamu 18-hole golf course, or a visit to any of the four nearby waterfalls. A fitness center, library, wireless Internet access, and Thai cooking classes are other alternatives to take part in at Baan Kholak Beach Resort. Making a booking at Baan Kholak Beach Resort is easy with our secure online form; just enter your dates and click.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Baan Kholak Beach Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Baan Kholak Beach Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

26/16 Moo 7, Tambol Kukkak, Amphur Takuapa, Phang Nga 82190 Thailand, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - Adults only
8.8
rating with
312 reviews
From ฿-1
Khaolak Bhandari Resort & Spa
8.8
rating with
621 reviews
From ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
rating with
114 reviews
From ฿-1
The Leaf on the Sands by Katathani Resort
8.5
rating with
460 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sands Khao Lak by Katathani Resort
8.8
rating with
1583 reviews
From ฿-1
X10 Khaolak Resort
9.2
rating with
365 reviews
From ฿-1
La Vela Khao Lak
9.2
rating with
1770 reviews
From ฿-1
La Flora Khao Lak
9.1
rating with
669 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU