PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Baan Kholak Beach Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.4
оценка с
194
Обновление February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Recreation or relaxation - the choice is yours when you book a room at Baan Kholak Beach Resort. For lounging around and reading a book, the adjoining beach overlooking the Andaman Sea or the onsite swimming pool with a Jacuzzi can’t be beaten. But if you prefer to get out and about, consider the following activities: scuba diving excursions, a trip to the Khaolak-Lumlu National Park, a round of golf at the Thublamu 18-hole golf course, or a visit to any of the four nearby waterfalls. A fitness center, library, wireless Internet access, and Thai cooking classes are other alternatives to take part in at Baan Kholak Beach Resort. Making a booking at Baan Kholak Beach Resort is easy with our secure online form; just enter your dates and click.

Адрес / Карта

26/16 Moo 7, Tambol Kukkak, Amphur Takuapa, Phang Nga 82190 Thailand, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

