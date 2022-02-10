シャサリゾート＆レジデンシズ、サムイ島 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

海を見下ろす丘の中腹に位置するShaSaResort＆Residencesのサムイ島は、熱帯の手付かずの自然に囲まれた快適で豪華な宿泊施設を提供しています。ホテルの設備の整った各客室は、フラットスクリーンテレビやCDプレーヤーなどの最先端の電化製品を備えた現代的なインテリアが特徴です。海を見下ろす専用バルコニーでモーニングコーヒーを楽しむ前に、岸に打ち寄せる波の音に目覚めることができます。シャサリゾート＆レジデンシズ、サムイ島には、フィットネスとビジネスセンター、海上にあるスイミングプール、キッズクラブがあります。島を探索したり、ビーチで日光浴をしたりした後は、心と体と魂を活性化する感覚的な喜びのフルメニューを提供するシャサスパに向かいましょう。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索

スコア 0.0 /5 未評価 に基づく 0 レビュー 評価 0 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい シャサリゾート＆レジデンシズ、サムイ島ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す シャサリゾート＆レジデンシズ、サムイ島 すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。