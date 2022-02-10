SAMUI TEST & GO

シャサリゾート＆レジデンシズ、サムイ島 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.7

420レビューによる評価
更新日 February 10, 2022
海を見下ろす丘の中腹に位置するShaSaResort＆Residencesのサムイ島は、熱帯の手付かずの自然に囲まれた快適で豪華な宿泊施設を提供しています。ホテルの設備の整った各客室は、フラットスクリーンテレビやCDプレーヤーなどの最先端の電化製品を備えた現代的なインテリアが特徴です。海を見下ろす専用バルコニーでモーニングコーヒーを楽しむ前に、岸に打ち寄せる波の音に目覚めることができます。シャサリゾート＆レジデンシズ、サムイ島には、フィットネスとビジネスセンター、海上にあるスイミングプール、キッズクラブがあります。島を探索したり、ビーチで日光浴をしたりした後は、心と体と魂を活性化する感覚的な喜びのフルメニューを提供するシャサスパに向かいましょう。

住所/地図

116/1 Moo 2 Tumbon Mard, Leam Set, Hua Thanon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

