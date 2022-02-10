苏梅岛莎莎度假村及公寓 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

苏梅岛莎莎度假村及公寓坐落在山坡上，可俯瞰大海美景，提供舒适而豪华的住宿，坐落在热带和未受破坏的自然环境中。酒店的每间设备齐全的客房均拥有现代内饰，配有最先进的设备，包括平面电视和 CD 播放器。客人可以在海浪拍打海岸的声音中醒来，然后在俯瞰大海的私人阳台上享用早晨咖啡。苏梅岛莎莎度假村及公寓拥有健身和商务中心、海上游泳池和儿童俱乐部。经过一天的岛屿探索或在海滩上晒太阳后，前往 Shasa 水疗中心，这里提供全套感官愉悦菜单，以振兴思想、身体和灵魂。

