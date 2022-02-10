SAMUI TEST & GO

ShaSa Resort & Residences, Koh Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.7
rating with
420 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
ShaSa Resort & Residences, Koh Samui - Image 0
ShaSa Resort & Residences, Koh Samui - Image 1
ShaSa Resort & Residences, Koh Samui - Image 2
ShaSa Resort & Residences, Koh Samui - Image 3
ShaSa Resort & Residences, Koh Samui - Image 4
ShaSa Resort & Residences, Koh Samui - Image 5
+30 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated on a hillside with views overlooking the sea, ShaSa Resort & Residences, Koh Samui offers comfortable and luxurious accommodations set amidst tropical and unspoiled nature. Each of the hotel’s well-equipped rooms feature contemporary interiors complimented with state-of-the-art appliances including flat screen TVs and CD players. Guests can wake up to the sound of waves crashing upon the shore before enjoying a morning coffee on private balconies that overlook the ocean. The ShaSa Resort & Residences, Koh Samui boasts a fitness and business center, a swimming pool set above the sea, and a kid's club. After a day exploring the island or sunning yourself on the beach, head down to the Shasa spa offering a full menu of sensory pleasures to invigorate the mind, body, and soul.

Address / Map

116/1 Moo 2 Tumbon Mard, Leam Set, Hua Thanon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

