Koh Ngai Resort - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
7.3

738レビューによる評価
更新日 April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Koh Ngai Resort is located in the Koh Ngai area of Koh Ngai (Trang). From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Koh Ngai Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as room service, family room, restaurant, tours, laundry service can be enjoyed at the hotel. The ambiance of Koh Ngai Resort is reflected in every guestroom. towels, closet, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including private beach, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), water sports (non-motorized). Whatever your reason for visiting Koh Ngai (Trang), the Koh Ngai Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

住所/地図

44 M 4 Lanta National Marine Park Koh Lanta Krabi, Koh Ngai, Koh Ngai (Trang), Thailand, 81150

