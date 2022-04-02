KRABI TEST & GO

Koh Ngai Resort - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
7.3
通过
738条评论进行评分
更新于 April 2, 2022
Ideal for fun and relaxation, Koh Ngai Resort is located in the Koh Ngai area of Koh Ngai (Trang). From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Koh Ngai Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as room service, family room, restaurant, tours, laundry service can be enjoyed at the hotel. The ambiance of Koh Ngai Resort is reflected in every guestroom. towels, closet, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including private beach, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), water sports (non-motorized). Whatever your reason for visiting Koh Ngai (Trang), the Koh Ngai Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

地址/地图

44 M 4 Lanta National Marine Park Koh Lanta Krabi, Koh Ngai, Koh Ngai (Trang), Thailand, 81150

