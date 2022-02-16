PHUKET TEST & GO

Wishing Tree Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Khon Kaen Sandbox Hotel

Khon Kaen
8.2
note avec
411 avis
Mis à jour le February 16, 2022
Wishing Tree Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Wishing Tree Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Wishing Tree Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Wishing Tree Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Wishing Tree Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Wishing Tree Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+53 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Positioned on the outskirts of Khon Kaen, Wishing Tree Resort (SHA Extra Plus) is set in a peaceful woodland habitat. The resort is surrounded by beautiful greenery, traditional rice fields, and the charm of the Chi River, ensuring guests experience the true Northeastern way of life. The resort feature 48 rooms and villas designed by regional architecture and equipped with modern day facilities to provide guest with a comfortable stay. Nearby attractions to the property are the famous Nongwang Muang Kao Temple, Khon Kaen National Museum, and Phuwiang National Park. With its focus on service and Thai hospitality, you will enjoy your stay at Wishing Tree Resort (SHA Extra Plus).

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Wishing Tree Resort (SHA Extra Plus) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Wishing Tree Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

144/1 Moo 5 T. Thapra, A. Muang, Tha Phra, Khon Kaen, Thailand, 40260

Filtres populaires

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU