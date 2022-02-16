PHUKET TEST & GO

Wishing Tree Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Khon Kaen Sandbox Hotel

Khon Kaen
8.2
Bewertung mit
411 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Positioned on the outskirts of Khon Kaen, Wishing Tree Resort (SHA Extra Plus) is set in a peaceful woodland habitat. The resort is surrounded by beautiful greenery, traditional rice fields, and the charm of the Chi River, ensuring guests experience the true Northeastern way of life. The resort feature 48 rooms and villas designed by regional architecture and equipped with modern day facilities to provide guest with a comfortable stay. Nearby attractions to the property are the famous Nongwang Muang Kao Temple, Khon Kaen National Museum, and Phuwiang National Park. With its focus on service and Thai hospitality, you will enjoy your stay at Wishing Tree Resort (SHA Extra Plus).

Adresse / Karte

144/1 Moo 5 T. Thapra, A. Muang, Tha Phra, Khon Kaen, Thailand, 40260

