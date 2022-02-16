PHUKET TEST & GO

Wishing Tree Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Khon Kaen Sandbox Hotel

Khon Kaen
8.2
Positioned on the outskirts of Khon Kaen, Wishing Tree Resort (SHA Extra Plus) is set in a peaceful woodland habitat. The resort is surrounded by beautiful greenery, traditional rice fields, and the charm of the Chi River, ensuring guests experience the true Northeastern way of life. The resort feature 48 rooms and villas designed by regional architecture and equipped with modern day facilities to provide guest with a comfortable stay. Nearby attractions to the property are the famous Nongwang Muang Kao Temple, Khon Kaen National Museum, and Phuwiang National Park. With its focus on service and Thai hospitality, you will enjoy your stay at Wishing Tree Resort (SHA Extra Plus).

地址/地图

144/1 Moo 5 T. Thapra, A. Muang, Tha Phra, Khon Kaen, Thailand, 40260

