Thee Lor Su Riverside - Tak Sandbox Hotel

Tak
Mis à jour le February 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Thee Lor Su Riverside features air-conditioned accommodations in Umphang. Boasting room service, this property also welcomes guests with a restaurant and a terrace. Private parking can be arranged at an extra charge.

The rooms at the resort are fitted with a seating area. At Thee Lor Su Riverside rooms come with a flat-screen TV, a private bathroom, and a balcony with a river view.

Guests at the accommodations can enjoy a à la carte breakfast.

The nearest airport is Mae Sot Airport, 50 mi from Thee Lor Su Riverside.

Adresse / Carte

7, Moo.4, Maeklong, Umphang, Umphang, Tak, Thailand, 63170

