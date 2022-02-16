PHUKET TEST & GO

Thee Lor Su Riverside - Tak Sandbox Hotel

Tak
Обновление February 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Thee Lor Su Riverside features air-conditioned accommodations in Umphang. Boasting room service, this property also welcomes guests with a restaurant and a terrace. Private parking can be arranged at an extra charge.

The rooms at the resort are fitted with a seating area. At Thee Lor Su Riverside rooms come with a flat-screen TV, a private bathroom, and a balcony with a river view.

Guests at the accommodations can enjoy a à la carte breakfast.

The nearest airport is Mae Sot Airport, 50 mi from Thee Lor Su Riverside.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Thee Lor Su Riverside , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Thee Lor Su Riverside
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

7, Moo.4, Maeklong, Umphang, Umphang, Tak, Thailand, 63170

Популярные фильтры

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU