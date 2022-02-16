PHUKET TEST & GO

Thee Lor Su Riverside - Tak Sandbox Hotel

Tak
Thee Lor Su Riverside features air-conditioned accommodations in Umphang. Boasting room service, this property also welcomes guests with a restaurant and a terrace. Private parking can be arranged at an extra charge.

The rooms at the resort are fitted with a seating area. At Thee Lor Su Riverside rooms come with a flat-screen TV, a private bathroom, and a balcony with a river view.

Guests at the accommodations can enjoy a à la carte breakfast.

The nearest airport is Mae Sot Airport, 50 mi from Thee Lor Su Riverside.

住所/地図

7, Moo.4, Maeklong, Umphang, Umphang, Tak, Thailand, 63170

