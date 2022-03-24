KRABI TEST & GO

Ser-en-dip-i-ty Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9.3
note avec
124 avis
Mis à jour le March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Pra Ae Beach, Ser-en-dip-i-ty Resort enjoys a commanding position in the restaurants, romance, beaches hub of Koh Lanta. The excitement of the city center is only 11.9 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Ser-en-dip-i-ty Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, taxi service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Ser-en-dip-i-ty Resort is home to 6 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as internet access – wireless, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, mini bar, balcony/terrace. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Ser-en-dip-i-ty Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Koh Lanta.

Adresse / Carte

482 Moo 3, Long Beach Saladan, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

