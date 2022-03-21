My Mum Home - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Chiang Mai
8.1
note avec
176 avis
Mis à jour le March 21, 2022
My Mum Home - Image 0
My Mum Home - Image 1
My Mum Home - Image 2
My Mum Home - Image 3
My Mum Home - Image 4
My Mum Home - Image 5
+17 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Chiang Mai, My Mum Home is the perfect choice. Situated only 1 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai hotel. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car hire to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Guests can choose from 12 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the My Mum Home.

Adresse / Carte

40/1 Moon Muang Rd. Soi 9, T.Sriphum A.Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

