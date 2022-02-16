PHUKET TEST & GO

Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.1
note avec
524 avis
Mis à jour le February 16, 2022
Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+6 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Trat for business or pleasure. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Trat. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like room service, a concierge, meeting facilities, Wi-Fi in public areas, and tours. Experience high quality room facilities, including internet access, a shower, in-room safe, complimentary bottled water, and a television to help you recharge after a long day. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including a garden, fitness center, pool, and water sports. Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) is a smart choice for travelers to Trat, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus)
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

199 Moo1 Nongkhansong, Trad City Center, Trat, Thailand, 23000

Filtres populaires

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU