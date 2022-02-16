PHUKET TEST & GO

Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.1

524 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+6 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Trat for business or pleasure. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Trat. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like room service, a concierge, meeting facilities, Wi-Fi in public areas, and tours. Experience high quality room facilities, including internet access, a shower, in-room safe, complimentary bottled water, and a television to help you recharge after a long day. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including a garden, fitness center, pool, and water sports. Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) is a smart choice for travelers to Trat, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

199 Moo1 Nongkhansong, Trad City Center, Trat, Thailand, 23000

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU