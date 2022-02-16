PHUKET TEST & GO

Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.1
通过
524条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+6 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Trat for business or pleasure. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Trat. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like room service, a concierge, meeting facilities, Wi-Fi in public areas, and tours. Experience high quality room facilities, including internet access, a shower, in-room safe, complimentary bottled water, and a television to help you recharge after a long day. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including a garden, fitness center, pool, and water sports. Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus) is a smart choice for travelers to Trat, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Banpu Resort Trat (SHA Extra Plus)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

199 Moo1 Nongkhansong, Trad City Center, Trat, Thailand, 23000

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU