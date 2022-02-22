PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Baan PhingPhuPraew resort Cha-am - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
7.6
note avec
183 avis
Mis à jour le February 22, 2022
Baan PhingPhuPraew resort Cha-am - Image 0
Baan PhingPhuPraew resort Cha-am - Image 1
Baan PhingPhuPraew resort Cha-am - Image 2
Baan PhingPhuPraew resort Cha-am - Image 3
Baan PhingPhuPraew resort Cha-am - Image 4
Baan PhingPhuPraew resort Cha-am - Image 5
+12 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Baan Phing Phu Praew Resort At Cha Am is ideally situated in Cha Am Beachfront; one of the city's most popular locales. Only 5 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Hua Hin / Cha-am hotel. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, taxi service, ticket service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, closet, separate living room, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool, massage, children's playground, pool (kids), garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Hua Hin / Cha-am, the Baan Phing Phu Praew Resort At Cha Am is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Baan PhingPhuPraew resort Cha-am , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Baan PhingPhuPraew resort Cha-am
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

99/99 Cha-Am, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

Filtres populaires

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU