Baan PhingPhuPraew resort Cha-am - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Baan Phing Phu Praew Resort At Cha Am is ideally situated in Cha Am Beachfront; one of the city's most popular locales. Only 5 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Hua Hin / Cha-am hotel. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, taxi service, ticket service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, closet, separate living room, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool, massage, children's playground, pool (kids), garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Hua Hin / Cha-am, the Baan Phing Phu Praew Resort At Cha Am is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.