PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Baan PhingPhuPraew resort Cha-am - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
7.6

183 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 22, 2022
Baan PhingPhuPraew resort Cha-am - Image 0
Baan PhingPhuPraew resort Cha-am - Image 1
Baan PhingPhuPraew resort Cha-am - Image 2
Baan PhingPhuPraew resort Cha-am - Image 3
Baan PhingPhuPraew resort Cha-am - Image 4
Baan PhingPhuPraew resort Cha-am - Image 5
+12 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Baan Phing Phu Praew Resort At Cha Am is ideally situated in Cha Am Beachfront; one of the city's most popular locales. Only 5 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Hua Hin / Cha-am hotel. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, taxi service, ticket service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, closet, separate living room, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool, massage, children's playground, pool (kids), garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Hua Hin / Cha-am, the Baan Phing Phu Praew Resort At Cha Am is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Baan PhingPhuPraew resort Cha-am 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Baan PhingPhuPraew resort Cha-am
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

99/99 Cha-Am, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU