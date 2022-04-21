BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
9
Bewertung mit
594 Bewertungen
April 21, 2022
Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Thonburi, SCENE Bangkoknoi hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. Only from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. The property provides 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, car park to ensure the greatest comfort. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. SCENE Bangkoknoi hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Bangkok.

Adresse / Karte

61/1-8 Arun Amarin Road ,Bangkok Noi District ,Bangkok, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

