BANGKOK TEST & GO

SCENE Bangkoknoi hotel - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
9
通过
594条评论进行评分
更新于 April 21, 2022
SCENE Bangkoknoi hotel - Image 0
SCENE Bangkoknoi hotel - Image 1
SCENE Bangkoknoi hotel - Image 2
SCENE Bangkoknoi hotel - Image 3
SCENE Bangkoknoi hotel - Image 4
SCENE Bangkoknoi hotel - Image 5
+6 相片

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Thonburi, SCENE Bangkoknoi hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. Only from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. The property provides 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, car park to ensure the greatest comfort. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. SCENE Bangkoknoi hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Bangkok.

显示所有酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是SCENE Bangkoknoi hotel 的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 SCENE Bangkoknoi hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

61/1-8 Arun Amarin Road ,Bangkok Noi District ,Bangkok, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

合作伙伴酒店

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3

6272 评论
฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3

1085 评论
฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7

18 评论
฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6

2090 评论
฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7

1458 评论
฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7

694 评论
฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4

6947 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1

1324 评论
฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4

1352 评论
฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5

3583 评论
฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7

601 评论
฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6

609 评论
฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1

1763 评论
฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2

778 评论
฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8

2062 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU