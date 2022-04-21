请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。
Nestled in the heart of Thonburi, SCENE Bangkoknoi hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. Only from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. The property provides 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, car park to ensure the greatest comfort. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. SCENE Bangkoknoi hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Bangkok.
61/1-8 Arun Amarin Road ,Bangkok Noi District ,Bangkok, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700