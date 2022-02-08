Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery , und Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Valley Deluxe Scenery King Bed 58m²
฿25,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,650 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Badewanne
- Fitness erlaubt
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Valley Deluxe Scenery Twin Bed 58m²
฿25,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,650 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Badewanne
- Fitness erlaubt
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Valley Deluxe Escape 58m²
฿22,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,150 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,150 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Badewanne
- Fitness erlaubt
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Scenery Pavilion 110m²
฿44,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿21,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Badewanne
- Fitness erlaubt
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Wohnzimmer
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Plunge Pool Pavilion 133m²
฿44,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿21,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Badewanne
- Fitness erlaubt
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Wohnzimmer
- Schwimmbad
Away from the city’s hustle and bustle, Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery is a total Zen experience. The 71 rooms of this northern boutique resort provide stunning views over the valley with rice and tea terraces. Yoga sessions in the early morning provide a perfect start to the day. Alternatively, pump those muscles or work off a few pounds in the fitness center after a swim in the infinity pool on the roof terrace. Feast at one of the several in-house restaurants, popular for producing European dishes and Lanna Thai cuisine. A visit to numerous temples in the city and several hours at the famous Night Bazaar will be the perfect ending of your day. Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery will provide all of the leisure needs that will guarantee a memorable vacation.
