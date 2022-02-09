sala lanna Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

sala lanna Chiang Mai is located along the well-known Ping River in the center of Chiang Mai - once the kingdom of Lanna. The hotel features 16 classy guestrooms, most of them overlooking the picturesque river. A riverfront stay in the exclusive 2-bedroom pool villa suite treats guests to a private swimming pool and river deck. sala lanna Chiang Mai also offers many facilities to enrich the stay - including a rooftop swimming pool and sky bar with 360-degree panoramic views of the Ping River and surrounding area. Guests can enjoy two on-site riverfront restaurants – Italia, serving authentic Italian dishes, and The River, an all-day restaurant and bar providing both indoor and outdoor areas. Enjoy true relaxation at sala lanna Chiang Mai.

