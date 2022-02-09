CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

sala lanna Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5
คะแนนจาก
710
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
sala lanna Chiang Mai - Image 0
sala lanna Chiang Mai - Image 1
sala lanna Chiang Mai - Image 2
sala lanna Chiang Mai - Image 3
sala lanna Chiang Mai - Image 4
sala lanna Chiang Mai - Image 5
+25 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

sala lanna Chiang Mai is located along the well-known Ping River in the center of Chiang Mai - once the kingdom of Lanna. The hotel features 16 classy guestrooms, most of them overlooking the picturesque river. A riverfront stay in the exclusive 2-bedroom pool villa suite treats guests to a private swimming pool and river deck. sala lanna Chiang Mai also offers many facilities to enrich the stay - including a rooftop swimming pool and sky bar with 360-degree panoramic views of the Ping River and surrounding area. Guests can enjoy two on-site riverfront restaurants – Italia, serving authentic Italian dishes, and The River, an all-day restaurant and bar providing both indoor and outdoor areas. Enjoy true relaxation at sala lanna Chiang Mai.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

49 Charoenrat Road T.Watgate A.Mueng, Chiang Mai Riverside, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

