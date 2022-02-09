CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

sala lanna Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5

710 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
sala lanna Chiang Mai - Image 0
sala lanna Chiang Mai - Image 1
sala lanna Chiang Mai - Image 2
sala lanna Chiang Mai - Image 3
sala lanna Chiang Mai - Image 4
sala lanna Chiang Mai - Image 5
+25 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

sala lanna Chiang Mai is located along the well-known Ping River in the center of Chiang Mai - once the kingdom of Lanna. The hotel features 16 classy guestrooms, most of them overlooking the picturesque river. A riverfront stay in the exclusive 2-bedroom pool villa suite treats guests to a private swimming pool and river deck. sala lanna Chiang Mai also offers many facilities to enrich the stay - including a rooftop swimming pool and sky bar with 360-degree panoramic views of the Ping River and surrounding area. Guests can enjoy two on-site riverfront restaurants – Italia, serving authentic Italian dishes, and The River, an all-day restaurant and bar providing both indoor and outdoor areas. Enjoy true relaxation at sala lanna Chiang Mai.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
sala lanna Chiang Mai 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 sala lanna Chiang Mai
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

49 Charoenrat Road T.Watgate A.Mueng, Chiang Mai Riverside, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
평가
1184 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU